This Panera Bread Favorite Is On Sale At Costco But You’ll Have to Act Fast

Panera Bread should be known for its bread. After all, it’s in the name. But it’s pretty inarguable that the most beloved item at Panera has nothing to do with its bread — and everything to do with it’s decadent, creamy, and oh-so-cheesy macaroni and cheese. Costco members (sign up for a membership) will want to act fast, because this iconic Panera favorite is currently on sale at the warehouse store through July 30.

Costco recently shared that 2-packs of Panera’s mac & cheese, weighing in at a whopping three pounds, are currently on sale for $3.60 off through the end of the month. And for those who are in the know, this is big news. “My favorite mac and cheese for sale at Costco?” said one Instagrammer. “This is too good to be true!” Another shared, “Had some for dinner last night. Love.”

We’ve tried our hand at making Panera mac and cheese at home a few times, and we’ll admit, homemade mac and cheese is pretty tasty. But nothing beats Panera’s, thanks to their perfectly creamy, silky-smooth cheese sauce, and noodles that scoop up tons of cheese as you eat. You can also order Panera at Home Mac & Cheese from Amazon Fresh, depending on your location, if you don’t have a Costco nearby.

Panera Mac & Cheese Tender Shell Pasta $5.99 Buy now

Reviewers had this to say about Panera’s take-home mac and cheese. “Creamy and cheesy! Tastes just like buying it at Panera. One of my favorite mac n cheese of all time,” shared one happy customer. It’s a great hands-off meal to have on hand for busy nights when cooking dinner feels impossible, and pretty much everyone in the family is bound to love it. You can add broccoli and chicken if you want a more complete meal, or just enjoy as-is so you can appreciate its creamy, cheesy simplicity. If you don’t have a Costco membership yet, you’ll want to sign up here so you can take advantage of this deal before it ends.

