Katie Lee Biegel Is Joining the Wine Industry & Shaking Things Up

Katie Lee Biegel’s résumé is longer than a CVS sales receipt. Her job history includes being the co-host of the Food Network’s Emmy Award-nominated television show The Kitchen, a food critic and judge on shows like Beat Bobby Flay and Halloween Baking Championship, a cookbook author, and a board member of the Food Bank for New York City, just to name a few. But most recently, Biegel added co-founder and partner of Kind of Wild Wines to her long list of business endeavors and it might just be her tastiest venture yet.

The transition from the food industry to wine-making is a natural fit for Biegel. “Wine and food go hand-in-hand,” Biegel tells SheKnows. “I almost think of wine as a food group because it’s like the food bone and the wine bone are connected. I’m singing that song a lot to my daughter right now so it’s in my head. But they just go together. I love wine. I love the ritual of wine, of opening a bottle and pouring it into a glass, inhaling its aroma, tasting it, pairing it with food, but most of all enjoying it with people, or even just enjoying it by myself late at night.”

Kind of Wild Wine is unique because it is the first globally crafted, certified organic, and certified vegan direct-to-consumer wine brand in the U.S. “As I’ve gotten older, I look more and more for wine that is free of additives, preservatives, and chemicals,” Biegel explains. “I’ve eaten that way for at least 20 years so I got to thinking, why don’t I do this with what I’m drinking?”

Clean ingredients aren’t the only reason to love Kind of Wild. “Not only is it organic, no additives, no preservatives, but it also has zero sugar,” Biegel says. “Especially now as a mom, I don’t want to wake up the next day and feel bad. I’m really at the place in my life where after drinking one or two glasses, I can feel it, but when I have one or two glasses of Kind of Wild, I feel fine the next day, because it’s a clean wine and it’s processed by my body differently. And I just feel good about drinking it.”

Biegel, along with her fellow Kind of Wild’s co-founders, Jordan & Adam Sager, offer a range of nine certified organic wines from six different countries — one Sparkling, one Rosé, three Whites, and four Reds — with more arriving soon. You can also order one of their discounted bundles to try a wide variety of wines from all around the world.

The Exploration Pack is one of Kind of Wild’s best deals. The pack includes six bottles: a 2022 Syrah-Grenache Rose from Herault, France, a 2022 Gruner Veltliner Niederosterreich from Austria, a 2021 Chardonnay from Herault, France, a 2023 Sauvignon Blanc from South Africa, a 2022 Malbec from Argentina and a 2020 Montepulciano D’Abruzzo from Italy.

Another thing to love about Kind of Wild? They value sustainability. “To be truly comforted by my food, I need to know where it came from and how it was raised and how it got to my plate,” Biegel tells SheKnows. “I want to feel the same way about wine. I want to know that I can drink it and feel really good about it so it’s our goal to be as environmentally conscious as we can with the wine as well. We are a 1% for the Planet member, meaning that we give 1% back to environmental charities.”

Kind of Wild Wine is available to shop on their website as well as in select grocery stores across the U.S.

Cheers!