This Trader Joe’s Lemon Pesto Shrimp Linguini Recipe Is the Perfect Summer Pasta Dish & the Main Ingredient Comes in a Jar

There’s something about pesto that just screams summer. It’s fresh, herbaceous, and a bit spicy thanks to the garlic, and can be made in just a few minutes with fresh basil from your garden. But if you skipped planting basil this year, you can grab that zesty pesto flavor in a jar — and the zingy Lemon Pesto Sauce from Trader Joe’s is the perfect base for a pasta dish that will become your new summertime go-to dinner.

“Have you tried Trader Joe’s new Lemon Pesto Sauce yet? Wondering how to use it?” Natasha from the Trader Joe’s List Instagram account wrote in a recent post. “@patthespatula has the most tastiest and easiest recipe that’s perfect for summer!”

She continued, “This lemon pesto shrimp linguine is bursting with bright flavors with the combination of lemon and parmesan, your tastebuds will thank you! Pat the Spatula hopes you give this recipe a try this summer and enjoy!”

The recipe, originally from the creator behind the Spicy Joe’s Instagram account, calls for ingredients you likely already have in your pantry: linguini, butter, garlic, lemon, and milk. The only ingredients you may have to buy are Trader Joe’s Red Argentinian Shrimp (though any frozen or fresh shrimp will work), the Lemon Pesto Sauce, and heavy cream.

While you’re bringing your pasta water to a boil, cook your defrosted and peeled shrimp in garlic and butter until they’re pink. Then, begin cooking your linguini and add the milk, cream, and lemon pesto to the pan with your shrimp and allow the ingredients to simmer.

Stir in some parmesan cheese and toss in the cooked linguini, and you’re ready to eat! How fast is that? Related story This Italian Chopped Pasta Salad From Giada De Laurentiis Will Get You Through the Next Heat Wave

You can grab the entire recipe over on the Pat Cooks page to add this dish to your summer rotation. As long as Trader Joe’s keeps its Lemon Pesto Sauce in stock, you’ll be good to go — and stock up now so you can serve up a taste of summer in the dead of winter (thank us later).

Before you go, check out our gallery: