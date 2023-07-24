Trader Joe’s Just Recalled These Popular Items Because of an Alarming Risk

Check your pantries: Trader Joe’s just announced a recall of two of their popular items for an extremely alarming reason, and you’ll want to throw these products away ASAP.

The company announced on Friday that they are recalling their Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and their Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752). The Almond Windmill Cookies are buttery cookies that come topped with crunchy almonds and feature a windmill on the front label. The Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies are crispy and come in a clear package with a red-and-pink label. Both are Trader Joe’s in-house brand.

The cookies affected by the recall have the following sell-by dates:

Almond Windmill Cookies: Sell by Oct. 19, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023.

Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: Sell by Oct. 17, 2023, through Oct. 21, 2023.

If you have cookies that match this description and sell by date at home, you should throw them out without consuming them. The alarming reason why? They could contain rocks! The company didn’t offer any details as to how actual rocks got into the cookie batter, but you don’t want to risk it. Can you imagine biting down on one of these treats, only to break your teeth or accidentally choke because it was baked with rocks? Yikes!

Trader Joe’s has removed potentially affected products from the shelves and destroyed them, and they urge customers to discard the recalled cookies or return them to Trader Joe’s “for a full refund.” You can also call the customer relations line at 626-599-3817, if you have any questions.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience," the company added in their statement.

Find more details about the cookie recall HERE.

