Costco Members Are Loving This New Sandwich Item Available at Warehouses for a Bargain

Pre-made lunches are the best. No one wants to put together a sandwich or salad during their off-time — we just want to scroll our phones and stuff our faces, OK? But sometimes, it seems like our only options are to heat up last night’s leftovers or order lunch from a restaurant. Well now, there’s a third option — all thanks to Costco!

Instagram user @costco_doesitagain shared a picture of a new chicken sandwich available at Costco, and it looks so good.

“New! Chicken sandwich on sprouted grain bread $5.99/lb #costco #costcodoesitagain,” they wrote in the caption.

The package comes with four stuffed sandwich halves, filled with thick chicken, Provolone and cheddar cheeses, Dijon mayonnaise, tomatoes, and lettuce on sprouted grain bread. This would be enough for two-to-four lunches, depending on how hungry you are. The almost-2-pound box comes out to $11.68, which is a fabulous price for a fresh and delicious meal! The best part? It’s pre-made, so you can just pack it in a cooler bag and go!

“We got these and a package of mixed fruit for our trip to the water park this weekend! They were great and much cheaper than water park food!” one person commented.

Another shared that their whole family loved these. "These are the bomb! I've bought these several times! Family loves them – easy to pack for the pool or beach days."

“Delicious,” said another.

Costco is known for their amazing bakery section. Earlier this month, savvy shoppers spotted freshy baked sourdough bread. This is another easy way to make delicious sandwiches — just slice and add a few of your favorite toppings for the perfect lunch.

Making lunch doesn’t have to stress you out with a little help from Costco. Whether you are packing for work or going on a family beach day, these new chicken sandwiches are a great, affordable option for Costco members!

