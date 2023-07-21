Jamie Oliver’s Best Zucchini Recipes Are Perfect For Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It happens every year. We wait with feverish anticipation for the bounty of summer produce to arrive, from strawberries, peaches, and cherries, to heirloom tomatoes and sweet corn. Then comes the zucchini. And more zucchini. Then throw in a little summer squash…and then brace for more zucchini. It’s the same every year, but this time, we’re looking to one of our favorite chefs for advice on how to handle the summer abundance of what they call courgettes across the pond. Jamie Oliver, author of Ultimate Veg, is passionate about using lots of veggies in his recipes, and he also often cooks seasonally. So it’s no surprise that, just as we’re starting to go into full zucchini panic mode, Oliver is sharing some of his favorite recipes for this affordable, available ingredient.

Not sure how to use up the zucchini from your garden, CSA, or grocery store haul this week? Check out some of Oliver’s delicious zucchini recipes below.

Zucchini with Guanciale, Parsley & Tomatoes

This recipe is proof that you don’t need to do a whole lot to in-season produce for it to taste fantastic. Sauteed with guanciale, garlic, and sweet tomatoes, this zucchini makes for a delicious side dish.

Get the recipe at Jamie Oliver.

Zucchini and Summer Squash Carbonara

If you’ve ever wished your carbonara was a little bit lighter, or your zucchini and zummer squash a bit more decadent, then Oliver’s zucchini and summer squash carbonara is the recipe for you.

Get the recipe at Jamie Oliver.

Oozy Zucchini Risotto

Many people think of risotto as a cold-weather comfort food dish, but it’s a tasty vehicle for your favorite summer produce, too. The simple, fresh flavor of slightly sweet zucchini sings in this recipe, which features plenty of cheese as well.

Get the recipe at Jamie Oliver.

Lemony Zucchini Linguine

In this super-simple pasta recipe, zucchini and summer squash get turned into matchsticks that mimic the shape of linguine (you could also use a spiralizer to cut them). Lemon, mint, and Parm round out this 5-ingredient dinner.

Get the recipe at Jamie Oliver.

