Martha Stewart’s Peanut Butter Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Bound To Be a Family Favorite

The only thing that goes together better than peanut butter and jelly is peanut butter and chocolate, or, perhaps, Martha Stewart and dessert recipes. So what happens if you combine the talents of Stewart, author of Martha Stewart’s Cookie Perfection, with that ultimate flavor pairing of peanut butter and chocolate? You reach dessert nirvana, of course. At least, that’s how it will feel after you take your first bite of Stewart’s peanut butter brownie ice cream sandwiches.

Before you start worrying about having to master the art of both ice cream making and baking for this recipe, fear not. You can buy your favorite peanut butter ice cream at the store, and let it soften before assembling the ice cream sandwiches. Of course, if you are feeling that ambitious, you can try Stewart’s homemade peanut butter ice cream recipe.

The really important part of this recipe is the brownies, which act as the “bread” for the ice cream sandwich. Stewart’s brownies are like a combination of a cake, cookie, and brownie, with a dense, fudgy texture and a rich chocolate flavor. It’s like the gourmet version of the chocolate sandwich cookies from the ice cream sandwiches of our youth.

Another thing to keep in mind? You can fill the brownie part of these sandwiches with any ice cream flavor you like. Peanut butter is obviously a classic, but Cherries Garcia, mint chocolate chip, and even cookies and cream ice cream would be delicious paired with Stewart’s brownies, too. The only limit is your imagination.

