You Don’t Need a Grill to Make Urvashi Pitre’s Spicy Korean Air-Fryer Burgers

Summer and grilling go together like peanut butter and jelly. But, we hate to say it, not everyone likes peanut butter and jelly…or standing outside in the sun when it’s 100+ degrees, grilling burgers over white-hot coals. Well, we’re happy to report that you can still get your summer burger fix at home without having to face the inferno that is your grill, thanks to this air fryer burger recipe from Urvashi Pitre, the author of Instant Pot Miracle Healthy Cookbook.

We’ve seen a lot of people get an air fryer and use it for things like re-heating leftovers and cooking frozen foods, but you really can make just about anything in one. Yes, even burgers. Urvashi Pitre’s Korean-inspired burgers cook up in just 10 minutes, the air fryer getting them crispy on the outside, while they stay juicy inside. But to really boost the flavor, so you don’t miss the smoky charcoal char of the grill, Pitre marinates the burger meat for at least 30 minutes and up to a full day in a mixture of soy sauce, gochujang, sesame oil, garlic, ginger, and more. We’re already getting hungry.

After the burger patties have marinated, they’re cooked off in the air fryer. And if you’re worried about the mess splattering burgers might make in your machine, you’re not alone — that’s why we always use on of these disposable paper air fryer liners before cooking, especially something messy like burgers.

But a burger isn’t quite a burger without a condiment. Pitre creates a Korean-inspired burger sauce to go on top of hers. It’s a spicy gochujang mayo that adds a creamy richness to the burgers that will keep you going back for bite after bite. Once you see how easy it is to make delicious burgers in the air fryer, your grill might end up getting a nice vacation from use during the hottest days of the summer.

