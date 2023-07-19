Dole Just Shared 8 New Takes on Its Famous Disney Dole Whip & Each One Is Bursting With Flavor

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Independence Day has come and gone, which means that for many people, the next big holiday isn’t until Labor Day in September. But there’s actually a second July holiday that’s worthy of celebration, especially during a heat wave: Dole Whip Day! Dole Whip is an iconic Disney Parks treat, a frosty pineapple soft serve delight. This year, Dole Whip Day falls on July 20, and to celebrate, the Dole company is introducing eight new DIY Dole Whip recipes that we’re dying to try. And what better time to experiment with frosty new flavors than during a heat wave?

Dole Whip is arguably the best treat to get when visiting the Disney parks. Waiting in line in the hot sun to get on your favorite ride is a lot more tolerable with a frosty, fruity snack. But if you can’t make it to the parks this summer, you can make Dole Whip at home. The company has already shared its official DIY Dole Whip recipe, along with four other recipes to try. Now, they’ve added eight new Dole Whip recipes to their repertoire, and they weren’t afraid to get really creative.

The best part about all of these treats is that they contain real fruit, and that they aren’t afraid to shake things up. A Golden Curry & Mango Dole Whip is a fun alternative to a mango lassi, and the color of the Blue Hawaiian Dole Whip is just begging to be posted on your Instagram feed. A Sweet & Spicy Tamarindo Dole Whip will satisfy fans of fruit with Tajín and chamoy, and there’s even a Twisted Candy Cane Dole Whip that pairs peppermint with strawberries, raspberries, bananas, and pineapples. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it!

Dole is offering up these Dole Whip recipes, along with the previously created versions and the original DIY Dole Whip recipe, in a free digital recipe booklet. Get your blender ready, because we have a feeling that after you try one of these creative Dole Whip varieties, you’re going to want to try all of the others, too.

