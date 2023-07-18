Martha Stewart’s ‘Indulgent, Irresistible’ Lava Cakes Are the Best Make-Ahead Dessert

The only thing better than dessert is a dessert that’s just as easy to make as it is to eat. And Martha Stewart’s Molten Chocolate Lava Cake is exactly that. The mini cakes are made in a muffin tin so everyone gets their own cake, and you can make them up to a day before you’re ready to serve. So when company comes, you can simply toss your cakes in the oven and sit back and relax.

“Molten lava cakes are surely one of the most indulgent, irresistible chocolate desserts around,” the caption on an official Martha Stewart Instagram post reads. “You can prepare these rich chocolate pudding cakes up to a day ahead and refrigerate them, then just pop them in the oven when you sit down to dinner. They’ll be done by the time you’re ready for dessert.”

All the lava cake ingredients — butter, sugar, eggs, flour, salt, and melted chocolate — are mixed in a stand mixer, which makes for super easy cleanup. Then, the batter is divided evenly into the buttered (and sugared) muffin tins.

You can store the pre-filled tins in the fridge up to 24 hours until you’re ready to bake. And when the time has come, pop the tins into the oven and bake for about 10 minutes.

Then, to serve, plate the lava cakes bottom side up and give each cake a dusting of confectioner’s sugar and a dollop of whipped cream. The inside of the cakes should be perfectly melty and gooey while the outside has a nice crust of chocolatey cake.

Grab the full recipe here and add a new go-to dessert to your repertoire. Your dinner guests will be amazed that you spent all of 20 minutes — including the bake time! — making these decadent restaurant-worthy lava cakes.

