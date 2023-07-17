Giada De Laurentiis’ Beauty Secret for Radiant Skin Is This One Simple Italian Ingredient

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Giada De Laurentiis is known for her delicious Italian recipes, and one thing that makes for a good meal also translates to great skincare: using simple, natural ingredients. The Giadzy founder just shared the one unique ingredient needed for beautiful skin like hers, and you’ll want to add it to your pantry ASAP.

In a new blog post on the Giadzy, De Laurentiis shared that she uses a eucalyptus honey mask once a week or so to moisturize, brighten, and protect her skin. To make the mask, you just need the Le Querce Organic Eucalyptus Honey, which is harvested from Eucalyptus trees in southern Italy and available on her website for $16.50!

“Honey has so many great properties to it,” De Laurentiis says in a video included in the blog. “It’s anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory. And so, I like to basically just take it, and I put it on my face like a face mask.”

She literally only uses the honey from this jar, which is minimally processed and organic.

“What I love about it is it just leaves my skin feeling really soft and moisturized,” she said in a video. The Eucalyptus gives your skin a cooling, refreshing feeling and the honey works to hydrate. After spreading it over your face, let sit for 10 minutes then wash off with warm water.

It may be a little unusual to raid your pantry for skincare supplies, but we love how natural this face mask is. It’s super easy to use and smells amazing, too! Related story There's Still Time to Get Nicole Kidman's Favorite Retinol Night Cream For Under $20 With This Post-Prime Day Deal

Le Querce Organic Eucalyptus Honey

Giadzy

This Organic Eucalyptus Honey has a unique savory-sweet flavor with notes of licorice and dried mushroom. It can be added to risotto, soups, and fish dishes or stirred into herbal teas, hot toddies, or warm milk.

Organic Eucalyptus Honey $16.50 Buy now

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty: