Aldi Just Dropped New Chick-fil-A Menu Item Dupes & Shoppers Have Mixed Reviews

When it comes to melt-in-your-mouth fried chicken, Chick-fil-A has some of the best. Of course, their tangy secret sauce is partly to thank for the fast-food chain’s deliciousness — and now you can enjoy a version of their famous Chick-fil-A sauce from home!

Instagram user @ohheyaldi spotted bottles of dipping sauce for sale at their local Aldi, which is clearly a Chick-fil-A dupe.

“CFA double take! What say you?” they captioned a post on Instagram. “Are they good taste-a-likes??”

She also shared a picture of Burman’s Polynesian Sauce and Burman’s Chicken Dipping Sauce, which retail for $2.99 each. The Polynesian is described as a “Pacific Island favorite with tangy tomato & signature spices,” while the Chicken Dipping Sauce is “creamy, sweet and savory.” They both sound like they would taste good with some homemade fried chicken or chicken nuggets (plus, you can even eat it on Sundays!), but are they actually good?

The reviews were mixed. “My kids like it well enough, but the CFA dupe is not like the original sadly. Too sweet and bbq-y 😭,” one person wrote.

Another disagreed. “I liked the chicken dipping sauce. It is very close to the name brand.” Related story Aldi's Personal High-Speed Blender Will Change Your Smoothie Game for Just $20

The perfect Aldi's summer bag for all your warm nights out! ☀️ https://t.co/P1v6gCTky9 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 16, 2023

One person even found it better than the original. “The chicken dipping sauce is so good. 😋 Maybe… better than the original. 🫢”

Another preferred the Polynesian option. “I think the Polynesian sauce is spot on but the chicken one is a little more barbecue-y than original CFA sauce. Still a good purchase, just not exactly the same,” they said.

You’re just going to have to try them for yourself to know for sure! At less than $3 a bottle, it’s definitely worth it!

Before you go, check out our gallery below: