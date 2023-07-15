Martha Stewart Has the Perfect Barbiecore Treat to Make Before the Barbie Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart’s new dessert recipe is letting all of us unleash our inner baker Barbies! On July 13, Stewart have fans the ultimate Barbie-themed dessert to dive into before the Barbie premiere on July 21.

She shared the photo and recipe to her Instagram with the caption reading, “Meringue gets its pastel hue from pink food coloring and its floral bite from a drizzle of rose water. The filling is further flavored with crushed almonds, which impart a subtle nuttiness. Once the cookies are ready, fill them with raspberry jam to complete the pretty in pink dessert. Get the recipe for our rose raspberry macarons at the link in bio. 📷: @lindapugliese.”

Our Barbiecore hearts can’t take it; we need these in our fridge ASAP!

Now, prep time is only 30 minutes, and that’s so small when you think about the fact that this recipe was made to make up to 25 of these macarons! For the sumptuous filling, you need ingredients like raspberry jam, and you need quite a few ingredients to make this homemade treat like blanched almonds, rose water, and egg whites.

There are quite a few steps in this routine, so patience is key! You start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees and placing the almonds in a food processor, and before you know it, you’re spreading the filling on each cookie!

Stewart also noted that these are “best eaten after one to two days of refrigeration,” so plan ahead!

Check out Stewart’s full Rose Raspberry Macarons recipe HERE!

For more delicious, Stewart-made meals, make sure to grab her cookbook, Meatless: More Than 200 of the Very Best Vegetarian Recipes, which is on Amazon for over 10 percent off!

