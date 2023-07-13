Costco Has a New S’Mores-Inspired Treat That Customers Say Is ‘Even Better Than You Think’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know we talk a big game about sweet corn, heirloom tomatoes, sun-warmed bell peppers fresh from the garden, and our seasonal abundance of zucchini. But when it comes down to it, there’s really just one food that defines summer for us: s’mores. The name says it all, and whether we’ve got hot coals leftover from making dinner on the grill, or are cozied up around the fire pit on a starry summer night, the one thing we’re all clamoring for is some more s’mores. But if you don’t often find yourself in a s’mores-making situation, worry not — Costco’s new Kirkland Caramel S’mores Clusters can be enjoyed any time of year, no fire required.

Costco members (sign up for a membership here) already know that Costco’s snack selection is kind of amazing. From bakery section goods like confetti cookies and lemon meringue cheesecake, to aisles lined with chips, crackers, nuts, and candies, we always end up leaving the store with lots of goodies. But Costco’s new Kirkland Signature Caramel S’mores Clusters might just be the tastiest treat yet. “They are even better than you think they are,” shared one Instagram commenter, while another said, “So delish I couldn’t keep them in the house too long!”

Kirkland Signature Caramel S’mores Clusters $26.95 Buy now

These clusters feature a smooth milk chocolate coating, which is draped over kettle-cooked caramel grahams and mini marshmallows. Each bite is crispy, chewy, sweet, and rich. It tastes just like a summer campfire, but you don’t need to deal with the hassle of building a fire to enjoy one. You can find these Kirkland Caramel S’mores Clusters in Costco stores, and we found them on Amazon, too.

Another option? You can always try making traditional s’mores with caramel to capture the same taste. A caramel-filled chocolate bar can replace your standard Hershey bar. Add a toasted marshmallow and sandwich between graham crackers, and you’ve got the sweetest, meltiest treat of the summer…and we have a feeling you’ll be clamoring for s’more.

