This TikTok-Famous Sink Colander Is on Sale for Just $11 During Amazon Prime Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no room in the house where space is more essential than in the kitchen, yet more often than not, it seems like everyone we know desperately wishes their kitchens had more counter and cupboard space. One thing that makes managing small kitchen spaces more easily? A collapsible, over-the-sink colander, like this one from MineSign, which is 15% off for Amazon Prime Day. TikTok users have been raving about the collapsible, over-the-sink design of this style of strainer. It saves you space both when the colander is in the cupboard, and when you’re prepping ingredients, as the colander can sit over the sink rather than taking up counter space. Not bad for $11.

This and all the incredible discounts on Prime Day are for Amazon Prime members. If you’re not a member just yet, be sure to sign up HERE to take advantage of all the great Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals you can score.

MineSign Over the Sink Collapsible Colander — 15% Off $11.83 Buy now

Another reason why people love this style of collapsible, over-the-sink colander is that it’s more sanitary than traditional strainers that sit in the bottom of the sink. After all, the bottom of the sink is often pretty dirty, and is there anything grosser than rinsing off some veggies in your colander as it sits in the sink only to realize there’s a backup of drain water leaching into your food? It’s honestly a food safety hazard, so a colander that keeps your food suspended above that nastiness is a total must-have, especially when it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Here’s what some people are saying about the MineSign Over the Sink Collapsible Colander. “I absolutely love this product,” shared one reviewer. “No more food falling in the sink when you are trying to clean it.” Another shared, “You can use this for many things, even as a small dish drainer. Once it dries, I adjust to the smallest size and store it away.” One more reviewer said they just store the strainer over the sink, and then when they come home from the grocery store, “it’s so easy to wash your fruits and veggies with the strainer already right there.”

Today is the final day of Amazon Prime Day, so don’t miss out on grabbing one of these collapsible over-the-sink strainers while they’re 15% off.

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.