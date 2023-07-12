These Are the 7 Amazon Prime Day Kitchen Deals You Don’t Want to Miss

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s the second day of Amazon Prime Day, and the deals are still rolling on in. Yesterday, we marveled over some of the deeply discounted household essentials listed, and the home organization deals were pretty impressive, too. But today what caught our attention the most is all of the amazing Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals. There are huge brand names that are offering some of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen on their most popular products, and we’re convinced there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to the kitchen refresh you’ve been dreaming of.

DASH Air Fryer — 42% Off

From leftover pizza to frozen french fries, weeknight dinners to late-night snacks, the Tasti-Crisp air fryer can do it all. It has thousands of 5-star reviews, and it’s currently a whopping 42% off.

DASH Tasti-Crisp™ Electric Air Fryer — 42% Off $34.99 Buy now

Cuisinart Food Processor — 44% Off

If chopping, shredding, and dicing are the banes of your culinary existence, this Cuisinart food processor is about to become your best friend. It holds 9-cups of ingredients, so it’s perfect for those who cook for a big group on a regular basis, and it’s powerful enough to even knead pizza and pasta dough.

Cuisinart 9-Cup Food Processor — 44% Off $99.99 Buy now

Martha Stewart Stainless Steel Cookware Set — 15% Off

Stainless steel is one of the most durable types of cookware. Unlike nonstick, it won’t need to be replaced every few years, and the sear you get with stainless steel is much better, too. This Martha Stewart stainless steel cookware set includes two saucepans with lids, two frying pans, a sautee pan with lid and a stainless steel dutch oven with lid.

Martha Stewart Castelle Stainless Steel Cookware Set — 15% Off $127.49 Buy now

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker — 46% Off

If you’re one of the few people who don’t yet have a pressure cooker, now’s the time to scoop one up. The classic Instant Pot duo is massively discounted for Amazon Prime Day, at 46% off. Weeknight meals are about to get a whole lot easier!

Instant Pot Duo Pressure Cooker — 46% Off $69.99 Buy now

Ninja Mega Kitchen System — 40% Off

This set from Ninja has everything you need to blend, whip, chop, and crush things in the kitchen. It comes with a blender base that works with the included blender pitcher, food processor attachment, and single-serve cup for easy smoothies and drinks, and has 4.7 out of 5 stars from 2,172 ratings. At 40% off, you can’t beat this deal.

Ninja Mega Kitchen System — 40% Off $119.99 Buy now

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe — 35% Off

If you’ve been dying for a Nespresso machine, here’s your chance to get one for less. The Nespresso VertuoPlus is a compact, countertop espresso and coffee maker that works with Nespresso pods, and every machine comes with a starter set of Nespresso capsules to try. We legitimately have yet to meet someone who owns one of these and doesn’t love it (and we love it when our friends make us bougie little Nespresso lattes when we’re over).

Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe — 35% Off $129.95 Buy now

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker — 30% Off

We’re on track for one of the hottest summers on record, so there’s never been a better time to treat yourself to an ice cream maker. You can create your own whimsical flavors or master the classics, but either way, the ice cream you’ll make with this Cuisinart ice cream maker will definitely beat anything you could get at the store.

Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker — 30% Off $69.99 Buy now

