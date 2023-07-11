Oprah’s Favorite Tea Brand Is on Sale for Amazon Prime Day — Get a Bag for Just $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Being an adult is hard, but it’s a little easier when we have role models like Oprah to look up to. We trust Oprah’s opinion on everything from cookware sets to book club recomendations, so it should come as no surprise that she’s also who we look to for advice when it comes to stocking our pantries. In the past, Oprah turned us on to Clevr Blends lattes, which we always have on stock in our coffee nook. But if you prefer a more straightforward tea experience, we have great news: Oprah’s favorite tea brand is on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Vadham High Mountain Oolong Tea Leaves — 25% Off $8.99 Buy now

Vahdam Teas is an Indian tea and spice brand that’s beloved by celebrities including Mariah Carey, Ellen DeGeneres, and yes, Oprah Winfrey herself. Her favorite of their offerings? The Masala Chai, which features black tea spiced with cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, and black pepper. “I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love with a wonderful chai!” the star says of the tea, riffing on the song “I’m in Love With a Wonderful Guy” from South Pacific. Honestly? LOL. The chai is on sale for 33% off, and their smoky, robust High Mountain Oolong Tea Leaves are on sale for just $8.99.

Vahdam Original Masala Chai Spiced Black Tea — 33% Off $19.99 Buy now

If you’re curious about loose leaf tea, the Vahdam Assorted Loose Leaf Tea Sampler can introduce you to 10 varities from the Oprah-loved tea brand, including smoky oolong, classic green tea, white tea, and more. It’s also well-reviewed, with more than 11,000 5-star ratings.

Vahdam Assorted Loose Leaf Tea Sampler — 35% Off $14.39 Buy now

If you’re new to loose leaf tea, they also sell some of the essential accessories you’ll need to brew the perfect cup. But if that sounds too complicated, don’t worry — they sell tea in bags, too, and they’re also on sale for Prime Day.

