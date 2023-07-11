Sunny Anderson’s Summer Burgers Use This Store-Bought Cheese Sauce To Pack a ‘Sizzling’ Punch

When you’re hot and hungry during the summer, you want to make dinner as simple as possible. And Sunny Anderson may have one of the best simple (yet oh-so flavorful) burger recipes there is. She calls them her Sizzling Summer Burgers and the secret to their incredible taste is all in the spices — oh, and the store-bought cheese sauce.

To make dinner prep super painless, Anderson starts with pre-made beef patties. She seasons them with a mix of spices including salt, pepper, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and paprika, and then lets them sit with their seasoning blanket on for a couple of hours.

Then, the patties are ready to hit the grill. “Don’t touch them,” Anderson said about the patties once they’re on the grill. “We say it so much, but it’s so serious. Just let [them] hang out.”

While the burger patties are cooking, it’s time to pull out the big guns, and by that, we mean cheese sauce. Anderson prefers Velveeta’s cheese sauce, but you can use your favorite brand. Pour it into a sauce pot and add some dry sriracha seasoning to it and heat it up over a medium-low flame.

Finally, when everything is hot and cooked to your liking, it’s time to assemble. Anderson loves topping her burgers with lettuce, red onion, and crispy fried jalapeños before adding that luscious cheese sauce. With so much goodness piled on top of an already perfectly seasoned patty, you’re going to get a punch of flavor in every single bite.

So ditch your boring burgers and amp up your summer with Anderson’s Sizzling Summer Burgers. You won’t have to put in much more work than necessary, but the end result is far beyond ordinary. Grab the full recipe here to get cooking.

