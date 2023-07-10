Molly Yeh’s Savory Monkey Bread Is the Easy Appetizer You’re Not Making, But Should

Known for its soft, sticky texture and light powdering of cinnamon, Monkey Bread is a carb-lovers delight! And while we normally wouldn’t mess with a perfectly good recipe, Food Network chef Molly Yeh has us changing our tune! She just shared her mouth-watering, savory Monkey Bread recipe, and we never knew we could love something more.

Yeh calls this recipe “a pile of hot fluffy dough balls that have been dumped in butter and rolled in colorful herbs and seasonings.” Can you imagine? That sounds like the perfect twist on regular French bread for your Italian dinner nights. She serves it with a “tangy dipping sauce” to make it even better. Yum!

The Girl Meets Farm star makes 40 little dough balls with this recipe. It requires melted butter, finely chopped parsley, paprika, and other ingredients to really make the Monkey Bread pop. Yeh separates the ingredients in different bowls, then dips the balls into them to fully coat it. She rotates which seasonings she uses, always dipping in butter first to make sure it stays coated.

Afterward, Yeh cooked the Monkey Bread in a Bundt pan, which is so smart (and a great way to keep it all together).

For an added deliciousness, add a bunch of fresh veggies to a mixer for a tangy and delightful dip. You can’t go wrong!

"It's buttery, it's fluffy, it's so flavorful," Yeh said. "This is better than a barrel of monkeys!"

One person commented on the video, “It looks so scrumptious, yummy yummy on the dinner table!”

“I’ve never had Savory Monkey Bread. I will try this,” another said. Someone else wrote, “Money bread always seemed so difficult. May have to give it a try.”

Get the full Savory Monkey Bread recipe online HERE.

