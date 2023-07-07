This Italian Chopped Pasta Salad From Giada De Laurentiis Will Get You Through the Next Heat Wave

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

June was the hottest month globally on record, and July is shaping up to be much the same, which means we are on the hunt for some tasty meals that can be eaten cold, so we don’t end up with sweat pouring from our faces every time we have dinner. One of our go-to meals during this kind of weather has always been pasta salad. Giada De Laurentiis, author of Giada’s Italy: My Recipes for La Dolce Vita, clearly knows a thing or two about pasta, and her fresh, flavorful recipes are especially delicious in the summer. It makes sense, then, that the pasta salad recipe we’ll be making all summer is De Laurentiis’ Italian chopped pasta salad recipe.

Imagine if the best Italian sub you’ve ever had got turned into a pasta salad, and you’re on your way to understanding what makes this chopped pasta salad so appealing. The combination of al dente fusilli pasta (this brand from the Giadzy shop has a “perfect corkscrew” shape), savory, spiced Italian salami, cool and creamy mozzarella cheese, salty olives and artichokes, and sweet cherry tomatoes is bold, balanced, and deeply satisfying.

The dressing for the pasta salad is a simple vinaigrette made with just a touch of honey. For best results, the pasta salad should be made ahead of time, both so the pasta has time to soak up some of the dressing and the rest of the flavors have time to meld, and so that the pasta salad can chill. That’s because this is one meal that’s best served ice cold, and it will really help you beat the heat if you’ve let it sit in the fridge for at least a couple of hours.

For best results, you should seek out at least two different kinds of salami. De Laurentiis recommends soppressata, finocchiona or Genovese. It’s also important to make sure to cut the salami into evenly-sized cubes. They should be about the same size at the halved cherry tomatoes and mozzarella pearls. This makes the pasta salad easier to eat, but the same-sized ingredients also give each bite of the dish a great variety of textures.

The next time you’re looking for a meal you can eat during a heat wave without needing a nap after, try De Laurentiis’ cool and satisfying Italian chopped pasta salad. Served along or with grilled chicken and veggies, it’s the type of summer meal you’ll want to have on weekly rotation.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

