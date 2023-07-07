Martha Stewart’s Glazed Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Is Perfect For Reese’s Lovers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are some combinations that are a match made in heaven. Think surf and turf, chocolate and peanut butter, dinner and dessert. As for the latter, Martha Stewart, author of Martha Stewart’s Cake Perfection, clearly knows a thing or two about making a show-stopping dessert to cap off a nice meal. And summer dinner parties always deserve a sweet finish. So why not pair another iconic duo, chocolate and peanut butter, to make that dinner and dessert combo end on a high note? Martha Stewart’s chocolate peanut butter cheesecake is just the recipe.

Stewart’s chocolate and peanut butter cheesecake has a lot going for it. The crust is made with chocolate wafer cookies rather than graham crackers, which doubles down on the rich chocolate flavor in the recipe. The luscious filling is divided in two, and is flavored half with peanut butter, and half with chocolate. Those are swirled together in the crust to make a striking design, but more importantly, it means that each bite of cheesecake has the perfect amount of each flavor, without either being overwhelmed by the other.

Clarkson Potter.

But let’s be real: the thing that really sets this cheesecake recipe apart is the thick, glossy layer of chocolate glaze on top. It will draw the eyes of anyone who walks into your next dinner party, birthday celebration, or any summer soiree. The glaze is simple, too, made with chocolate, butter, milk, and corn syrup (the last ingredient is what makes it so shiny).

The results are a cheesecake that one reviewer said “is the most requested birthday cake in our family,” and that has “the perfect look.” The next time you’re in charge of dessert, give Stewart’s chocolate peanut butter cheesecake recipe a try.

