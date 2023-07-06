Aldi’s Personal High-Speed Blender Will Change Your Smoothie Game for Just $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If it seems like Aldi has been amping things up in the Aldi finds aisle this year, you’re not alone in thinking so. In the past few months, we’ve marveled over the affordable home and kitchen items on offer, from a cordless Dyson vacuum alternative to paella pans and woks. Now, Aldi is selling yet another convenient kitchen appliance staple for an incredible bargain, and we can’t wait to share the news: Ambiano High Speed Blending Systems are just $19.99 at Aldi.

Think of these compact but powerful blenders as Aldi’s affordable Blendjet alternative. Though Aldi doesn’t have quite the rainbow of colors to choose from as Blendjet (hello, they have a Lisa Frank blender, after all), considering the price tag is just $19.99, we think the black, white, and light blue colors they do have on offer are just dandy.

Ambiano High Speed Blending System — Black $19.99 Buy now

Our favorite feature of this personal blender system is that it actually comes with three blender cups, so you don’t have to immediately wash the blender cup you just used if you have more things to make. It also means that more than one person can use the blender to make a breakfast smoothie or a post-gym protein shake at the same time. The set also comes with a flip top lid, two solid lids, and two lip rings (those ensure the cup is sealed while you’re blending). It even comes with a recipe book if you aren’t sure where to get started.

Ambiano High Speed Blending System — Blue $19.99 Buy now

But the Ambiano personal blender isn’t just for smoothies and protein shakes. It can also be used to make things like hummus, pesto, and salad dressing, or different salsas, marinades, and seasoning pastes. Allegedly, it can even be used to grind coffee beans.

Blendjet Lisa Frank Personal Blender $59.95 Buy now

If there’s any Aldi in your area, head to the Aldi finds aisle to grab one of these blenders before they sell out, or have one delivered by ordering on Instacart. What if there’s no Aldi in your area? It’s not quite as affordable, but a stylish Blendjet is even more fun, and it’s still much less expensive than a full-sized blender. There are personal blender options at Target, too. Whichever model you choose, just know that once you have a personal blender, you’re going to be a smoothie sipping, pesto making, margarita mixing champ.

Before you go, shop some of our favorite items on Amazon below.

Related story This New Barbie Collab Combines Two of Our Favorite Childhood Pastimes & It’s Less Than $7

Watch: How to Make Watermelon Mango Salsa