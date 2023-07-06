Jamie Oliver’s One-Pan Gnocchi With Pesto Is a Weeknight Wonder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to cooking at home, we know these two things to be true: we’ll always be on the hunt for new one-pan recipes, and we’ll always have at least one bag of gnocchi in the freezer or cupboard for those last-minute weeknight meals that have become staples ’round these parts. It’s like Jamie Oliver read our minds. The One: Simple One-Pan Wonders author (available at Target and Amazon) just shared a one-pan recipe that is completely weeknight friendly and that uses our last-minute meal go-to, gnocchi.

Oliver’s sweet tomato gnocchi with homemade pesto recipe can be made with store-bought potato gnocchi, frozen cauliflower gnocchi, or homemade gnocchi if you’re feeling fancy. The gnocchi gets browned in some oil, and then Oliver makes a quick sauce from crushed plum tomatoes right in the same pan.

While the gnocchi is cooking up, Oliver makes a hazelnut pesto in his mortar and pestle. “Every kitchen needs one,” he says, and we’re inclined to agree — we love this heavy-duty granite mortar and pestle set from Gorilla Granite — but you can also use a food processor, or just chop the ingredients as finely as you can, if you don’t have one.

It wouldn’t be a recipe from Jamie Oliver without a little more veg being added to the dish, and in this case, he does indeed add a few stalks of asparagus to the gnocchi and tomato sauce pan that’s bubbling away on the stove top. The pan gets covered, and the asparagus steams for a few minutes in the pan.

To bring everything together, Oliver tops the pan of gnocchi and asparagus in sweet tomato sauce with the homemade hazelnut pesto, crushed pitted olives, and Parmesan cheese. The result is a weeknight meal that tastes like something you’d get in a restaurant, all made in one pan in your own kitchen in less than a half hour.

