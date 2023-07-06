Costco’s New Bakery Find Will Upgrade Your Summer Sandwich Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no end to the delights we find at Costco, from patio heaters to heat and eat gyro kits that are perfect for lunches and weeknight meals. But most of our favorite finds come from Costco’s bakery section, where cookies, muffins, cheesecakes and more are always on display, with seasonal and limited time options popping up now and then that keep us coming back for more. Now, Costco’s bakery has been blessed with a new savory item for Costco members to enjoy, and it’s perfect for summer: freshly baked sourdough bread.

What do tomato sandwiches, BLTs, avocado toast, and crostini all have in common? They’re all a thousand times better when served on sourdough bread. Pre-sliced grocery store bread just can’t hold a candle to a tangy, springy loaf of fresh sourdough, and now you can get some for your own sandwich needs at Costco. Each loaf is $6.99, and if you’re lucky, you might even be able to get a loaf while it’s still warm. How does it taste? One happy reviewer said the outside was crunchy, while the inside was squishy and soft.

Each loaf weighs nearly two pounds, meaning you’ll have plenty to enjoy plain with butter or olive oil, toasted and topped with jam or avo, made into croutons, or used to upgrade all of your favorite summer sandwiches. The tang of sourdough does so much to brighten up the flavors in everything from egg salad to a simple ham and cheese sandwich, but we especially love it for juicy tomato sandwiches slathered in mayo, and for the best BLTs. Or, go sweet, and spread a toasted slice with ricotta, fresh summer fruit, and a drizzle of honey. The options are basically endless.

The next time you head to Costco with your membership card in tow (you can sign up here), don’t forget to add a loaf of freshly baked sourdough to your cart. Your taste buds will thank you!

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below. Related story Costco Just Brought a Frosty, Fruity Drink to the Food Court but Fans Are Split

Watch: A 5-Ingredient Grilled Pizza That’s Easier Than Ordering Takeout