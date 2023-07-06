TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of These $3 Retro-Inspired Bento Boxes at Target

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Lunchtime doesn’t have to be boring, especially when you’ve packed your lunch in one of the $3 bento boxes from Target. These adorable little retro-inspired boxes are the perfect size for packing a light lunch, snacks, or your kids’ lunch for camp, and they’re hitting it big on TikTok because they’re just that cute (and affordable!).

The bento boxes from Room Essentials come in vintage-inspired light pink, mint, and dusty blue, and each comes with a snap-in multi-use utensil — one side is a fork and the other is a spoon. The boxes are BPA-free, microwave safe (with the lid off), and they can be washed in the top rack of your dishwasher.

The two-compartment bento boxes are also small enough to fit in your existing insulated lunch bag, or you can pick up one of the matching Room Essentials lunch boxes that were featured in the above TikTok.

“I love this bento box! It’s so cute and it was not expensive at all,” one person wrote in their five-star review. Another added, “Keeps food fresh for my kid’s lunch.”

And although these bento boxes are as cute as can be, the best thing about them may actually be their price. For just $3, you get the entire three-piece set, which means you don’t have to choose a favorite color — you can have them all for under $10!

Because they’re so adorable and useful, the Room Essentials bento boxes are definitely going to fly off the shelves, so grab yours now while they’re all still in stock. Boring lunches are officially a thing of the past. Related story Aldi's Personal High-Speed Blender Will Change Your Smoothie Game for Just $20

