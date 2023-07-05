Checker’s Famous Fries Are Now for Sale at Aldi & Shoppers Are Raving About Them

Everyone knows French fries can make or break a meal. Too soggy, too greasy, not salty enough, unflavored — those are all major red flags (fry flags?). Luckily, Checker’s always has good French fries, and you can now buy their famous Checker’s & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries during your next grocery run at Adli!

Instagram user @ohheyaldi (run by a woman named Ashley) spotted these delicious fries over the weekend, and we are adding these to our shopping list ASAP.

“Say my name (brand) Sunday! 🎶 🛒 Name brands finds spotted at #aldiusa this week!” she wrote in a caption. She also shared a picture of the frozen bag of fries, which look just like restaurant quality! They are standard-cut fries tossed in an amazing — and secret! — seasoning blend.

Shoppers say these French fries taste just like the ones from Checker’s restaurants, without the hassle of going out to eat. “Just tried the Rally fries in the air fryer. They were great 👍🏽” one person wrote.

Another said, “Checkers fries are everyyythinggg 🤌🏼.” Yes, they are!

Another said, "Checkers fries are everyyythinggg 🤌🏼." Yes, they are!

Someone else compared them to another delicious frozen fry brand, claiming the Checker's version was even better (!!). "These are way better than ore- Ida potatoes." There you have it!

Stock up on these Checker’s fries during your next trip to Aldi. You’ll never know when you need a delicious side to go with an impromptu cookout or to bring to a pool party. They are the perfect savory treat that are so easy to heat up and serve!

