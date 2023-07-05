The Pioneer Woman’s Cheesecake Bars Have a Key Lime Twist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re always on the hunt for fun new summer dessert ideas, and we just found one that we know will be a hit at every barbecue, birthday party, and picnic. The recipe comes from Ree Drummond, author of The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It!. We love how easy most of Drummond’s recipes are, especially since we like to spend most of our time in the summer galivating outside and splashing in the pool as much as possible. Her key lime twist on cheesecake is no different: it’s simple enough for anyone to make, has a craveable sweet-tart key lime flavor with a creamy texture that everyone will love, and is perfectly shareable for parties and gatherings.

There’s something that seems daunting about making key lime pie, but cheesecake bars? We can totally handle that. And unlike making a traditional cheesecake, there’s no fussy springform pan needed in this recipe. Drummond makes a standard cheesecake crust with a blend of graham cracker crumbs and melted butter, which she presses into a foil-lined pan.

As for the filling, it’s a creamy blend of cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, vanilla, eggs, and the secret ingredient: key lime juice. Drummond’s recipe specifically calls for bottled lime juice, which makes sense, as it’s hard to find actual key limes fresh in stores. You can buy bottled key lime juice online, or you could try using regular fresh lime juice if the thought of using bottled citrus juice instead of fresh makes you raise an eyebrow.

The filling is poured into the crust then baked, and after cooling and chilling, the cheesecake can be removed from its pan and cut into bars. We love cutting them into small-ish bars so that no one needs utensils to eat one. Add a simple garnish of fresh lime zest and powdered sugar, and you’ve got a memorable dessert that tastes like a tropical vacation, but for so much less work than booking plane tickets.

