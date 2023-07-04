Giada De Laurentiis’ New Chocolate Hazelnut Spread Will Have You Saying, Nutella, Who?

If you’re the type who eats Nutella by the spoonful, then you need to check out the latest offering in Giada De Laurentiis’ Giadzy shop. It’s a hazelnut and cocoa spread that is better than Nutella and definitely worth the hefty $17 price tag. Use it in your desserts, on toast, or even drizzle it into your coffee, and your life will be forever changed.

De Laurentiis just added the Pariani Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread to her online grocery shop and it’s everything Nutella heads crave. It’s made with nocciola Piemonte hazelnuts from the northern Piedmont region of Italy, and these hazelnuts are so divine, they’re IGP-certified (a label only given to the best of the best in a specific Italian region).

“More flavorful than your average hazelnut, nocciola Piemonte has a rich, complex flavor that stands up to the dark cocoa in this creamy spread,” the Giadzy listing reads. “You’ll find a million and one uses for this spread, or just eat it with a spoon—we’ll never tell.”

Image: Pariani

Pariani Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread $17 Buy now

The Pariani spread is also made with recognizable ingredients including cane sugar, butter, whole milk powder, and uses sunflower oil to make it super spreadable — great news for those who are trying to consume less palm oil, an ingredient found in Nutella.

And according to those who have already tried it, this stuff is the real deal. One person wrote that the Pariani spread packs so much more hazelnut flavor compared to Nutella, adding, “Scrumptious right out of the jar with a spoon, drizzled on top of peanut butter, on toast, fruit; especially strawbs or raspberries! And, oh, did I mention right out of the jar with a spoon—my favorite way!”

Another person wrote on the Giadzy site, "The moment I tasted this incredible hazelnut chocolate spread I looked at my husband and said 'well, this is going to be a staple in our kitchen.' I can not get enough! It's so buttery and delicious. Honestly, it's just the perfect sweet treat. I really love it on a piece of toast with my espresso in the morning or even dipping my GranSi orange biscotti in [it]!"

Give the Pariani Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread and try and get ready to kick your Nutella to the curb. There’s no way you’re going back after tasting this heavenly flavor.

