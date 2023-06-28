Disney’s Iconic Pineapple Treat Is Now Available At Costco & It’s Perfect For Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There are a lot of reasons why we love going to Disney parks, from planning out our Disney bounding outfits in the weeks ahead, to going on all of our favorite rides and feeling like a kid again. But our favorite thing about visiting the parks might just be the food. Mickey pretzels and churros galore, and when it’s hot out, nothing hits the spot like a Dole Whip. Now, Costco is selling pre-made frozen Dole Whip cups, and it’s the next best thing to spending your life savings on yet another Disney trip.

Instagram account WeKnowDisney spotted the Dole Whip Pineapple cups at Costco, where it costs $10.99 for package of eight. The cups are frozen, then need to be thawed for 5-10 minutes before enjoying. Some people did note that this version of Dole Whip tastes a bit different than what’s sold in the Disney parks, with a distinct coconut flavor (the first two ingredients in these frozen Dole Whip cups are pineapple puree and organic coconut cream). For those without a Costco membership (sign up here) or those who don’t like coconut, others helpfully shared their hack to getting as close as possible to the real thing: buying Dole Pineapple Soft Serve Mix online.

Dole Pineapple Soft Serve Mix $32.94 Buy now

To make authentic-tasting Dole Whip at home, you mix the Pineapple Soft Serve Mix with water, then let your ice cream maker do the rest of the work. It’s a non-dairy frozen treat you’ll want to eat all summer, and just think of the DIY frozen cocktail opportunities!

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt, Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker $49.99 Buy now

Whether you’re getting it from Costco or investing in your own mini Dole Whip creation station, one thing’s for sure — enjoying these frozen pineapple treats at home is a lot less expensive than hauling the family off for a Disney vacation!

