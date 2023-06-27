Starbucks Just Added Frozen Lemonade to Their Menu & It Comes in 3 Summery Flavors

The next time you swing by your local Starbucks, hold off before placing your go-to order. You may want to try one of the new summery frozen drinks Starbucks just added to the menu. The coffee chain just dropped a line of frozen lemonades and they may just become your new “regular.”

Customers can order one of the new Starbucks Refreshers frozen lemonade in one of three flavors — pineapple passionfruit lemonade, strawberry acai lemonade, and mango dragonfruit lemonade. Each drink is made with fresh fruit, and lemonade, and swirled with strawberry puree.

Inspired by the customizations Starbucks drinkers have been adding to the chain’s signature Refreshers since 2012, the frozen lemonades are sweet, creamy, and fruity, and will definitely cool you down on a hot summer day.

The new Refreshers are just another upgrade Starbucks has made to its menu this summer. For coffee fans, you can enjoy the brand’s new white chocolate macadamia cream cold brew and the chocolate java mint frappuccino, both of which debuted last month.

Like the fruity Refreshers, the frappuccino is a delightful blended drink that contains chocolate, mint, and mocha flavors and can be enhanced with whipped cream and chocolate cookie mint sprinkle topping. Ice cream sundae, who?

The frozen lemonade flavors officially hit Starbucks menus today, June 27, so run to your neighborhood Starbucks now to try one (or all!) of the delicious new drinks. Something tells us you'll be sipping on one of these beverages every day this summer.

