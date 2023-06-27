Giada De Laurentiis Makes a Tasty Case for Putting Potatoes on Pizza

There are a lot of controversial pizza toppings out there from mushrooms and black olives to pineapple and ham. But Giada De Laurentiis just threw a curveball at us: potato pizza. According to De Laurentiis, potato pizza is actually quite delicious and not too carb/starch-heavy. And it’s especially good when you have leftovers and pair it with breakfast the next morning.

“Potato pizza might seem unconventional, but it’s a classic combo in Rome (called “pizza con patate”),” the caption of a recent Giadzy Instagram post reads. “Creamy thinly-sliced potatoes with golden brown edges on a chewy crust is a delicacy everyone deserves to try once in their life — this might just become your new favorite pizza topping.”

The caption continues, “Pro-move: if you happen to have any leftovers the next morning, heat it up and put an egg on it for breakfast. Thank us later!”

This pizza recipe starts like any other — with good-quality dough. You can either buy yourself some pizza dough or make your own using De Laurentiis’ recipe. While the dough is resting at room temp, you then prepare your Yukon gold potatoes.

De Laurentiis says that slicing your potatoes as thin as possible is the key to this dish, so use a mandoline rather than your kitchen knife. When they’re all sliced, rinse and dry the slices and then toss them with olive oil, salt, rosemary, pepper, and chopped shallots, and Leccino black olives.

Then, stretch your dough and top with a thin layer of the potatoes from edge to edge. Bake for about 20 minutes and sprinkle with parmesan when the pizza is fully cooked. Cut, serve, and be prepared to be wowed. Grab the full recipe here so you can make your new favorite pizza on a weekly basis. Related story Giada De Laurentiis Just Dropped 5 New Mouthwatering Gelato Flavors That Can Be Shipped Right to Your Door

