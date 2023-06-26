Amazon Shoppers Say These Mixing Bowls With Lids Are ‘Better Than Tupperware’ & You Can Get a Set for $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cooking is not just about creating delicious meals; it’s an art form that engages all our senses. From the sizzling sounds on the stovetop to the tantalizing aromas that fill the air, every aspect of the culinary experience matters. And what better way to elevate your cooking journey than with pretty kitchenware to make meal prep colorful and fun. With so many options available these days, you can choose tools that express your style while still providing amazing functionality. The Cook With Color prep and mixing bowls set might be just the thing you’re looking for — and you can get a set for less than $20 on Amazon!

The gorgeous Cook with Color Nesting Bowl Set will enhance your cooking experience by adding a pop of color to your meal prep. The versatile, eight-piece set is great for food prep, baking, food storage, and even serving thanks to their chic ombre hues in a variety of jewel tones. The set includes the perfect combination of small and medium size bowls — 13 oz, 24 oz, 41 oz, and 73 oz. — so they are great for leftovers, weekly meal prep, and storage.

Cook With Color 8-Piece Nesting Bowl Set

Cook With Color 8 Piece Nesting Bowl Set $19.99 Buy now

Made of BPA-free, food-safe plastic, the set is freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe, the bowls nest together for easy storage and convenience, while the strong lids allow for stacking in the fridge and freezer, and the clear top allows for easy visibility. The smart lid design is spillproof, airtight, flexible, and durable, yet opens easily with the pull-off tab.

According to a recent five-star Amazon review, this set of Cook with Color bowls is “better and cheaper than Tupperware.”

Another reviewer agrees, saying “The varying sizes are just right for any cooking/baking task. Each size has a matching lid for less mess and easily transitions from prep, table, and into the refrigerator. I love that the bowls and lids nest … No missing lids and a space saver.”

With more than 4,000 reviews and an average 4.6 stars on Amazon, adding a set of the Cook with Color bowls to your kitchenware is a no brainer!