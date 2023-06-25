Queen Elizabeth II’s Secret Ingredient for Her Famous Cucumber Sandwiches Was This $6 Herb

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Let’s face it; people want to know anything and everything they can about the British royal family: what they wear, what they do at events, and even what they eat or drink! For instance, people lost it when they found out Prince William and Kate Middleton adored Sticky toffee pudding, and that Prince Harry just adores anything banana-flavored, per TODAY. However, there’s been a big question mark around one dish beloved by Queen Elizabeth II.

As many loyal royal fans know, the late Queen adored cucumber sandwiches, but she had a secret ingredient behind it. Here’s a hint: it’s crushed mint!

TV presenter Jenny Hanley previously talked about her experience having tea and sandwiches at Buckingham Palace. “The most wonderful thing that happened at one of the Buckingham Palace garden parties that I was lucky enough to go to was not the fact of the scones but the cucumber sandwiches,” she said, per Mirror. “They may be a joke to some people, but when you’ve had a cucumber sandwich out on the grass at the back of Buckingham Palace, and the sun is shining, and there’s mint in it, then you know you’ve made it! I will never make a cucumber sandwich without chopped mint in it again.”

Per Woman and Home, the sandwiches are made to perfection with “buttered white bread, sliced cucumber, a ‘dash’ of mint, and a pinch of pepper.”

So there you have it: you can jazz up your basic cucumber sandwiches with the late Queen’s secret ingredient! And if you can snag mint leaves for as low as $6 on Amazon right now:

The Spice Hunter Mint Leaves $5.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Related story Mature Shoppers Say Their Face Is ‘Glowing’ & ‘Brighter’ After Using Kourtney Kardashian’s Go-To $4 Makeup Remover

But if you want to buy bulk, you can’t go wrong with this Amazon deal of one pound for $13 (or two pounds for $22)!

Mint Leaves (Crushed) 1 Pound Bulk Bag-Mentha $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

