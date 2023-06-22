Bobby Flay’s Grilled Chicken Lettuce Wraps Will Help You Beat The Summer Heat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s no question that Bobby Flay knows his way around the grill. He’s had several television shows exclusively dedicated to the art of grilling, and we’ve seen him conquer more challengers on Beat Bobby Flay with grilled specialties than we can almost believe. But he’s not above taking advice. In fact, one of the tastiest recipes the Sundays With Sophie author shared on his show Grill It! with Bobby Flay back in the day came from a fan. Their grilled chicken lettuce wraps are the perfect meal for the dog days of summer, when you want everything you eat to taste light and fresh — and the fact that it can be cooked outside on the grill, rather than heating up your kitchen, is the cherry on top of the meal.

The lettuce wrap recipe from Flay and Marc Matsumoto has four components: the lettuce, the grilled chicken, some quick pickles, and a sesame miso sauce. Getting the lettuce prepared is easy — just separate the leaves from a head of Boston lettuce, making sure they’re washed and thoroughly dried (a salad spinner comes in handy here, like this one from Target).

You can prepare the chicken the night before, or an hour before you want to start cooking, depending on how long you want it to sit in the salty-sweet soy marinade. Using chicken thighs rather than chicken breast ensures that the meat stays nice and juicy while it cooks up on the grill.

The quick pickled cucumbers are the simplest we’ve ever seen. You’ll just need to thinly slice a cucumber, then salt the slices. After a half hour, squeeze out the water, and voila — super-simple quick pickles.

Last but not least is the sauce. It’s made with a simple blend of miso paste, ground toasted sesame seeds, and yuzu or lemon juice. The result is salty, nutty, tangy, and a little sweet. The sauce gets drizzled over the wraps before serving, but we recommend doubling the recipe, so you have extra to dip the wraps in, too.

Flay and Matsumoto’s grilled chicken lettuce wraps recipe has everything we look for when it comes to summer cooking. It’s light, fresh, and vibrant, and can be made outside so we don’t have to heat up the kitchen. That makes this recipe a must-try in our books.

