The Makers of the Internet-Famous Always Pan Just Dropped the Chicest 6-in-1 Air Fryer We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Air fryers have really changed the game in the kitchen. You can crisp, bake, and fry to perfection all without using any unhealthy oils or excess grease. And if you’ve been just as big a fan of the company Our Place as you are air fryers, then you’re in for a treat. Our Place just launched an air fryer called the Wonder Oven and it’s going to completely take over your life in the best way possible.

The Our Place Wonder Oven is a 6-in-1 countertop appliance that can air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat, and broil by using the company’s steam infusion technology. The steam creates crispy exteriors and soft, moist interiors.

Compared to traditional ovens, the Wonder Oven preheats 75 percent faster and cooks food up to 30 percent faster so you can have dinner on the table in no time. And although it sits comfortably on your countertop, you can still roast a full 4.5-pound chicken, unlike your standard air fryer.

When you pick up the Our Place Wonder Oven, you’ll also get a wire rack, a baking pan, an air fryer basket, and a crumb tray so you can take full advantage of all the bells and whistles. And to activate the steam technology (no matter which mode you’re using), simply add a bit of water to the chamber on top of the Wonder Oven to make your food moist, tender, and juicy.

You can even bake two dishes at once thanks to the Wonder Oven’s multiple rack setup. It’s basically just like a regular oven but miniaturized!

Pick up a Wonder Oven in one of four of Our Place's super-aesthetic colors (two of which are already sold out, but you can sign up for emails to alert you of when they're back in stock). Your regular air fryer just won't be able to compare to the wonder of the Wonder Oven.

