Giada De Laurentiis Just Dropped 5 New Mouthwatering Gelato Flavors That Can Be Shipped Right to Your Door

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that Giada De Laurentiis loves gelato. She’s shared recipes on her Giadzy blog in the past for indulgent treats like chocolate-hazelnut gelato and affogato made with gelato, and now, she wants to share her love. According to De Laurentiis, the best place to get gelato outside of Italy is Gelato Festival, a shop in Los Angeles that features a rotating menu of gelato flavors. Now, The Giadzy shop is teaming up with Gelato Festival to give fans a taste of five of their best flavors.

The Gelato Festival Box, which is available for pre-order and will be shipped overnight and delivered to customers on July 11th, features five gelato flavors. That includes a Giadzy-exclusive flavor voted on by fans: Lemon Ricotta. The flavor is inspired by De Laurentiis’ famous lemon ricotta cookies, and features a creamy ricotta base with fresh lemon, for a gelato that tastes just like walking the sunny streets of the Amalfi coast.

Courtesy of Giadzy.

The other flavors included in the box are all pretty traditionally Italian, and are made with great care to coax out the best flavor from the simple ingredients. Fior di Latte is a sweet cream gelato made with organic, grass-fed milk and cream; Gianduia is like an even better version of Nutella, made with Dutch-process cocoa and pure roasted hazelnut paste; the Pistachio flavor is made with oat milk and single-origin Antep pistachios for a luxe vegan option; and the Espresso gelato has a bold coffee flavor that’s balanced with fresh cream and sugar.

Fans can get the Gelato Festival Box for $130, which includes the cost of overnight shipping. It’s the perfect way to treat yourself if you can’t actually make it to Italy for summer vacation, and it makes for an amazing gift, too. After all, who wouldn’t want a box of five pints of gelato to magically appear on their doorstep? We can’t wait to try each one, and might just have to make a batch of De Laurentiis’ lemon ricotta cookies to pair with them so we can whip up a few gelato cookie sandwiches.

