Reddit Users Spotted a New Frozen Dessert at Aldi & They Say It’s ‘To Die For’

Popsicles, frozen yogurt, ice cream — if it’s in the freezer section, we’re buying it this summer! Ice-cold desserts are one of the best parts of the season, and now, there’s a new contender for our favorite. Reddit users discovered this new frozen treat at Aldi, and it looks amazing!

In the Aldi subreddit, someone posted about the new dessert they found at Aldi: Ice Cream Filled Cupcakes! “These ice cream filled cupcakes are to die for…” they wrote. “There are 4 and I’ve already eaten 3 in 2 hours lol.”

The Redditor added, “I believe I paid $4.95 for them. They are dangerous lol.”

Instagram user @adventuresinaldi also shared a picture of the cupcakes, which are made by Sundae Shoppe. They are vanilla cupcakes with a vanilla ice cream center and ice cream topping, covered in sprinkles.

“Ice cream filled cupcakes!!!” they wrote. “I’ve been seeing people post about a Walmart version of these but haven’t tried them yet. When I saw Aldi had their own, we HAD to grab & they are so delish!! And the packaging is too cute too. Grab these from the freezers if you see them!!💛💛”

Basically everyone in the comment section agreed with this user, who wrote, "These are so good."

Redditors also had only positive things to say. One person wrote, “This came up while I was at Aldi, I had to try! Delicious, confirmed 😋.” How could you go wrong with cake and ice cream combined?

This is the perfect frozen treat to keep on hand for those extra hot days when you need a little pick-me-up. They are so sweet and delicious, you’ll wonder how you survived a summer without them!

