Jamie Oliver Just Shared His Favorite Summer Pasta Recipes & They’re Loaded With Flavor

Jamie Oliver is the king of creating big flavor in simple recipes, which makes both weeknight cooking and weekend entertaining so much easier. The British chef recently shared several of his favorite summer pasta recipes, and it’s impossible to decide which one to try first!

“I’ve noticed loadsss of you have been searching on my website for pasta recipes, so I thought I’d share some of my favourite summer pasta ideas….” Oliver captioned a post on Instagram. “So many fresh flavours and amazing colours! What’s your go-to dish??”

Photos in the carousel include recipes with long, buttery Alfredo noodles, cheesy shell noodles, fresh bowtie noodles, and more. One of the recipes he shared was the Sicilian Tuna Pasta, which is made with cherry tomatoes and crispy capers among other ingredients. This one takes just 14 minutes to cook, making it easy and delicious!

The Easy Sausage Carbonara recipe is another one that Oliver included, perfect for those who enjoy big chunks of sausage, fresh parsley, and parmesan cheese.

He also included the Lemony Courgette Linguine recipe, which includes delicious fresh mint that is just delightful.

Jamie Oliver's skillet eggplant lasagna is a perfect addition to any summer staple meal! 🥘 https://t.co/lI9hF92bdu — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 6, 2021

If you want a recipe packed with nutrients, go with the Spinach Pici Pasta. This one takes baby spinach, cherry tomatoes, pine nuts, fresh basil, and other ingredients. It does take a little extra effort — you have to make the pici by creating your own dough and rolling it out — but it is so worth it. Related story These Are the Ina Garten Dishes We'll Be Making All Summer

The Chicken, Leek & Pea Pasta Bake is great for feeding the whole family. This one takes two different kinds of cheese, chicken, leeks, white wine, peas, and more.

The last recipe Oliver shared is the Mackerel Pasta Salad. It’s made with farfalle pasta, black olives, green beans, and mackerel among other delicious ingredients. This recipe is super easy to whip up, and it looks amazing on the plate.

.@jamieoliver's recipes never let us down, and this summery pasta is no exception. The asparagus makes the dish! https://t.co/CfkCPJHVRi — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 9, 2021

Many people commented on Oliver’s Instagram post.

“Never enough pasta!!❤️🙌🔥” one person wrote.

“Sausage Carbonara😋always a winner🙌🏻,” someone else said.

“Thanks a lot. Summertime is pasta time,” another wrote. (Although, we would argue anytime is pasta time!)

Make every night pasta night this week, or save the recipes for your next summer get-together. This delicious comfort food will never get boring when you use Oliver’s flavorful recipes.

Get these recipes (and over 100 more!) on Jamie Oliver’s website HERE.

