Giada De Laurentiis’ ‘Simple, Elegant’ Crostini Recipe Gets Its ‘Sumptuous’ Flavor From a Surprising Secret Ingredient

You could call celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis the queen of crostini. As SheKnows’s senior food & lifestyle editor Kenzie Mastroe reported in her cover story on the former Food Network star for our Summer Entertaining issue, De Laurentiis is such a fan that her Giadzy website contains more than 30 recipes for the easy appetizer. “I love crostinis,” she told Mastroe. “I think they make the best appetizers.” So we weren’t exactly surprised to see a delectable crostini recipe star in her latest Instagram post.

De Laurentiis shared a photo of her Truffle Honey Crostini on her Giadzy account, calling them simple, elegant, and “the perfect balance of sweet & savory.” Based on the photo, they’d also be a stunning addition to any sophisticated summer affair. Just look at those perfectly pretty crostini!

The recipe is simple, indeed; it comes together with just 10 minutes of prep time and 10 minutes of cooking time. Toasted baguette slices get a generous dollop of cool, creamy ricotta cheese mixed with parmesan, and then get a drizzle of the star ingredient: truffle honey. The final touch is a sprinkle of chopped fresh rosemary as an elegant, aromatic garnish.

De Laurentiis’ recipe links to Tartuflanghe White Truffle Acacia Honey, which you can purchase from her Giadzy shop for $14.30. Beyond this specific crostini recipe, sweet-and-savory honey can be drizzled over white pizzas, flatbreads, cheese boards — even Greek yogurt.

Get Giada De Laurentiis’ Truffle Honey Crostini recipe. And if truffles aren’t your thing, check out another fresh alternative that’s perfect for summer: Baked Caprese Crostini.