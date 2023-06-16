Ina Garten Just Shared a Burger Recipe That Will Take Your Father’s Day BBQ to the Next Level

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re planning on celebrating a meat-and-potatoes-loving dad this Sunday (pssst: It’s Father’s Day, in case you forgot!), Ina Garten has a recipe that’s nothing short of a gift. The Barefoot Contessa herself took to Instagram on Friday to share a burger recipe that’s sure to be the hit of any Father’s Day BBQ: her Blue Cheese Burgers.

Friends, get your grills hot n’ ready, because this is a recipe that’s sure to knock dad’s new socks off. Seriously, just check out this mouthwatering photo, below… how delicious does that look?

Ina Garten’s Blue Cheese Burger recipe, which she first shared back in 2006 in her Barefoot Contessa at Home cookbook, is a beginner-level recipe that calls for not one but two different kinds of beef — ground chuck and ground sirloin — which she combines with steak sauce and egg yolks. (Ina’s Pro tip: lightly combine the mixture, but “do not mash” it before gently forming it into patties.) Once the burgers are cooked on a charcoal or stovetop grill, top them with blue cheese, arugula, and tomato. (Garten recommends subbing in Cheddar cheese if blue cheese isn’t dad’s jam.)

It’s an elevated take on a tried-and-true cookout classic, which we’re 100 percent here for. (Another fancy-buger version we love: Martha Stewart’s Greek-inspired lamb burgers.) Upping your burger game will make even the most casual Father’s Day get-together feel just a little fancier. And while there’s nothing wrong with the basic version, we’re betting the dad in your life deserves a burger that’s as special as he is.

Get Ina Garten’s Blue Cheese Burger recipe.

Before you go, check out Garten’s best dinner recipes below: