Costco Is Selling the Cutest Pendleton Tumblers & You Can Get 2 for Just $25

There has been quite an uptick in water tumbler popularity in recent months. TikTok has made everyone obsessed with Stanley, but there are so many other awesome reusable tumblers on the market. In fact, Costco may have the most beautiful ones in the game. Right now, Costco is selling two-packs of Pendleton tumblers that feature four of the Pendleton brand’s beloved patterns.

Each set comes with two 20-ounce insulated tumblers that can be used for either hot or cold drinks. And each pack comes with four reusable Tritan straws. The hardest decision you’ll have to make is which pattern pairing to go with — the cream and green set or the shades or blue?

The creator behind the Costco Buys Instagram account spotted these tumblers in Michigan, but other Costco shoppers have also seen them in other parts of the country.

The Pendleton tumblers, which retail for just under $25, are perfect for when you want a pretty vessel to sip your water from. But if you’re looking for something that fits a more active lifestyle, Costco also has ThermoFlask Motivational Water Bottles in stock.

Also sold in a pack of two, these bottles track your hydration throughout the day, hold 32 ounces of water, and they’re completely leak-proof, making them an ideal bottle to bring with you on hikes, bikes, and beach days.

Each pack is being sold for $19 and you can scan the included QR code to earn money off ThermoFlask accessories. Related story Costco Fans Are Totally Split on This Bold New Doritos Flavor

So no matter what kind of hydration goals you have, Costco is here to help. Head to your local warehouse ASAP to pick up your set of Pendleton tumblers before they’re gone. They’re just so aesthetically pleasing that everyone is going to want in on this great deal.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below: