Trader Joe’s Has a Brand New Desert That Will Make Caramel Lovers Melt

If you have a thing for salted caramel, then you need to get to Trader Joe’s ASAP. TJ’s has a brand new ice cream in the freezer section that is quite possibly one of the best salted caramel ice cream recipes you can get your hands on. Made with ‘super premium’ vanilla and chocolate ice cream and delicious salted caramel, this is a product you’ll want to stockpile so you have enough for the entire summer.

“I saw this item on Instagram today and it’s brand new,” Natasha from Trader Joe’s List on Instagram said in a recent video. “It’s Golden Caramel Swirl Ice Cream. Vanilla and chocolate ice cream with swirls of salted caramel. And it has to specify that it is ‘super premium.’ So I have to try it right away … And this ice cream is dairy ice cream. I knew this was going to be good so I bought two of them. This is awesome.”

Natasha later wrote in a separate post, “The cocoa is extremely chocolatey while the vanilla reminds me of a soft serve vanilla flavor … It’s worth noting the caramel swirl is made with real ingredients and is perfection. I’m really, really enjoying this ice cream … find it in the freezer section.”

Each carton of Trader Joe’s Golden Caramel Swirl Ice Cream is only $4 and it will taste great in either a bowl or a cone. And because of the smaller-sized carton, you don’t have to feel so guilty when you polish off the entire thing in a single sitting!

Head to your closest Trader Joe’s now to stock up before everyone else finds out about it — it’s definitely going to be a hit.