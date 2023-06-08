Oprah’s Go-to Olive Oil Brand Just Dropped a New Red Wine Vinegar & It Will Be Your Favorite Summer Ingredient

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

So many foodies (including Oprah!) have fallen in love with Brightland’s flavorful extra-virgin olive oils. And now the brand has something tangy to share. Brightland just debuted a brand new red wine vinegar called Trellis and it’s about to transform every dish you make this summer.

Trellis, a seasonal Brightland product, is made with locally grown, vine-aged Muscadine, Norton, and Concord grapes. It’s double-fermented and made by hand at Lindera Farms in Virginia. It features bright and sweet notes from the grapes, undercut with smoky, oak flavors. It’s also made with wildflower honey to add an extra zing

According to Brightland, Trellis pairs well with Greek salad, mignonettes, braised meats, quick pickles, and “a Brightland favorite: pasta salad!”

Trellis not only tastes good, but it’s actually good for you, too. According to Brightland, the vinegar recipe “includes the mother, a naturally occurring enzyme packed with gut-healthy bacteria,” so Trellis will get your gut working in a healthy way.

From start to finish, Trellis red wine vinegar takes about three to four months to make due to the double fermentation process. The grapes are first fermented into wine and then that wine is fermented into the vinegar.

You can pick up your first bottle of Trellis for $25 and pair it with your favorite Brightland olive oil. It's the third vinegar Brightland has released (the first two were Parasol, a champagne vinegar, and Rapture, a balsamic), and it might be your favorite one yet. Grab it now to kick your summer recipes into high gear.

