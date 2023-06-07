Ina Garten Just Shared the Dessert Recipe That Reminds Her of ‘Springtime in Paris’ & It Includes a Crunchy Surprise

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

June is here, which means we’re pretty much fully ensconced in strawberry season. Ina Garten knows it’s true, and that’s why she’s been sharing decadent-looking strawberry recipes this week, like her fabulous strawberry country cake. But her newest share isn’t quite as country casual — in fact, it’s Parisian-chic. Garten says that her strawberry tarts, which have a crunchy surprise on top thanks to nutty green pistachios, “always make me think of springtime in Paris when gorgeous berries take over the street markets.” You can get a taste of those markets for yourself when you try your hand at Garten’s strawberry tarts recipe.

The recipe comes from Garten’s cookbook Barefoot In Paris: Easy French Food You Can Make at Home, which is available on both Amazon and Target. Along with the strawberry tarts recipe, Garten’s French cookbook is filled with classic recipes like boeuf Bourguignon, crème brulee, chicken with 40 cloves of garlic, and other craveable dishes that she makes it easy for every home cook to master.

Courtesy of Clarkson Potter.

Garten’s tarts are made with butter-and-Crisco pastry crusts, which are blind-baked and chilled before getting filled. As for the filling, Garten loads the shells with her homemade pastry cream, which is made with egg yolks, sugar, milk, and other ingredients, and is flavored with vanilla extract and just a hint of Cognac. Don’t feel like making pastry cream? You can also try using instant vanilla pudding whipped with heavy cream, or a mix of sweetened whipped heavy cream and cream cheese.

But the star of the tarts is the strawberry topping. Fresh, ripe strawberries (get the best you can find) are halved, then used to decorate the tops of the tarts. They’re glazed with melted apricot jelly, and sprinkled with toasted pistachios to add crunch and a bit of contrasting color. Each bite is sweet, fruity, and creamy, and has a buttery crunch thanks to the crust and the nuts on top. You’ll be transported to the Barefoot Contessa’s Paris with each bite.

