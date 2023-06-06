Ina Garten’s Confetti Corn Salad Is the Easy Side Dish You’ll Want to Bring to Every Summer BBQ

If you aren’t careful, summer BBQs can turn into a complicated affair. There are different meats to grill, sides to coordinate, desserts to prepare — pretty soon, you’re hosting a meal that requires Thanksgiving-level of preparation, and it’s not fun for anyway. Luckily, Ina Garten has an easy solution, at least when it comes to your side dish. You are definitely going to want to try this one!

In a new video for Food Network, the Barefoot Contessa explains how she makes her Confetti Corn Salad. She starts by taking the corn off the cob, which Garten thinks “is so much more delicious.” Then she prepares all the ingredients in the kitchen, like chopped red onion, orange pepper, and more.

From there, she takes everything outside and sautés it in a pan on the grill. This saves her from running back and forth to prepare a side dish on the stove inside and the main burgers on the grill outside. It’s brilliant!

The entire recipe takes about 15 minutes to prepare (another bonus!), and you simply serve it in a bowl on the buffet table. It’s literally so easy you’ll want to bring it to every potluck or backyard BBQ this season. Garten says she serves this instead of chips and dip during her outdoor get-togethers, so you could also use it as an appetizer.

Fans praised this easy and tasty recipe. “Thanks, Ina. I’ve been looking for a corn recipe and this one is IT,” one person commented on the video.

Another wrote, "Simple, easy, colorful, and delicious. ❤" We couldn't agree more.

If you’re ready to elevate your summer BBQ game, get Garten’s full Confetti Corn Salad recipe here.

