Aldi Just Dropped 2 Unique Breakfast Pizzas for Under $5 & You Need to Stock Up Now

Pizza…for breakfast? Absolutely! There’s never a wrong time of day to eat bread and cheese, and these new Aldi pizzas are made specifically for breakfast time. Made with eggs, sausage, and even a biscuit crust, you’ll soon be craving pizza for dinner, lunch, and for breakfast, and the best part about these pizzas is that they’re both under $5 per pie.

The first delicious breakfast ‘za to hit the frozen foods aisle at Aldi is Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Sausage and Cheese breakfast pizza. Rather than tomato sauce, this pizza has country-style gravy, and the whole thing is topped with a blend of low-moisture mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. And a biscuit crust? Yes, please.

And the second is Mama Cozzi’s Biscuit Crust Bacon Topping, Pepper & Onion pizza topped with that savory country-style gravy, cheese, and cooked pork belly and bacon crumbles.

Both of these yummy breakfast pizzas will only set you back $4.99 each, so you can stack your freezer full of them to have on hand every weekend for the foreseeable future.

But if you power through those pizzas in no time, then you may be forced to learn how to make breakfast pizzas from scratch if you’re in a bind. Luckily, TikTok user Mississippi Queen has a super easy recipe that calls for a crescent roll crust and egg, cheese, and bacon topping. Once you have the basics down, you can easily tweak this recipe to your liking using toppings like sausage, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, etc. — if you can name it, it can go on a breakfast pizza.

Run to your local Aldi now to pick up these two breakfast pizzas before they’re gone. Once you’ve been converted, breakfast sandwiches and cereal just won’t cut it anymore. Related story Aldi’s New Creamer Is a ‘10/10’ & Reminds Us of Summer Bonfires

Satisfy your sweet tooth with more awesome Costco bakery items seen in the gallery below.