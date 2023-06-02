Courteney Cox Says This Is the ‘Best Damn Cookie I’ve Ever Had’ & the Secret Ingredient Is an Ina Garten Pantry Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Cookies are good any time of year (obviously!). But there’s something truly delightful about eating a gooey, chocolate chip treat — that melts in your mouth with each bite — in the summertime. After a long day of swimming, you’ll want to sink your teeth into these chocolate-and-sea-salt cookies, which Courteney Cox calls “the best” she’s ever had. And it’s no wonder — the recipe calls for a special ingredient from Ina Garten’s pantry!

“Seriously the best damn cookie I’ve ever had!” the Friends alum wrote on Instagram along with a recipe from Paul Cassell Bakes. She shared the Chocolate Chunk with Maldon Sea Salt recipe in the caption, which includes Maldon Sea Salt found in the Barefoot Contessa’s ingredient staples on her website. (BTW, you can score a box on Amazon for less than $7 right now!)

In the video, Cox takes a bite of the huge, freshly baked cookies, immediately exclaiming, “oh my god.” She adds, “That’s the best damn cookie I’ve ever had!” And we believe her! Chocolate is literally melting out the sides of these gigantic cookies, and we are salivating over our screens.

Cassell walks her through the important ingredients in the video. In addition to Maldon Sea Salt and three different types of chocolate, you’ll need cake flour, light brown sugar, vanilla extract, nutmeg, and many other ingredients. Start by whisking some of the dry ingredients in one bowl and beating some of the liquid ingredients in another bowl. Then, you will combine, adding in chocolate last to mix with a wooden spoon or your hand.

Next, refrigerate the dough for 36-48 hours before baking. After baking and cooling on a rack, sprinkle Maldon Sea Salt on the chocolate while it “is still glossy” for the final touch that adds a huge burst of flavor.

“OMG! @paulcassellbakes is the best. And these cookies truly are outrageous!!!!” one person wrote.

“It may be good, but definitely not better than Phoebe’s grandma’s secret cookie recipe,” someone else joked.

Try it for yourself to find out! The extra steps (and holding time in the fridge) will all be worth it once these cookies are finally ready to eat.

Get the full Chocolate Chunk with Maldon Sea Salt recipe on Instagram HERE.

