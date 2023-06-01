Jamie Oliver’s 5-Ingredient Peanut Chicken Is Even Better Than Takeout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Being in charge of making dinner every night can be kind of stressful, so when someone promises a five-ingredient, fifteen minute dinner recipe, you know our ears perk up. And wouldn’t you know that Jamie Oliver is the culprit behind this quick and tasty five-ingredient peanut chicken recipe? The British food star has made a name for himself with cookbooks galore that feature as few ingredients as possible, so getting a delicious and healthy meal on the table doesn’t take up your entire evening. Thanks to a creative cutting technique and a handful of flavorful ingredients, Oliver’s peanut chicken is bound to be a hit.

The first way that Oliver develops big flavor in his peanut chicken recipe, which comes from his cookbook 5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food, is by using a simple knife technique. He cuts a cross-hatch pattern in the chicken breasts called for in the recipe, which both helps them cook more quickly, and ensures that the chicken is deeply seasoned on both the outside and the inside. He rubs the chicken with olive oil, salt, black pepper, and lime zest, then lets it cook over medium high heat to get a nice sear on one side.

Courtesy of Flatiron Books.

5 Ingredients — Quick & Easy Food by Jamie Oliver $19.29 Buy now

Then, he makes the peanut sauce. It’s made with grated fresh garlic, no sugar added peanut butter, lime juice, and sliced red chilies. After the chicken is flipped, cover it with the peanut sauce, then place the pan under the broiler until the chicken is cooked through and lightly charred. A shower of lime zest finishes the meal.

We can think of about a million different ways to enjoy Oliver’s five-ingredient peanut chicken. Serve on skewers with extra peanut sauce for a take on chicken satay, use as the filling for fresh rolls with mixed greens and herbs, or serve on top of rice bowls with avocado and sliced cucumbers for an easy, satisfying, and delicious weeknight meal. It’s certainly faster than waiting for your takeout order to arrive, and we have a feeling it’s a lot better for you, too.

Before you go, check out our gallery: