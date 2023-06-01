Martha Stewart’s 3-Ingredient Tropical Cocktails Are Perfect for Parties

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is almost here, and that means we’re trying to amp up our frozen drink game. After all, nothing beats the heat like something frosty, fruity, and tropical when the sun is shining with all its might and we’re weary from a day of lounging at the beach or frolicking in the pool. But some of those drinks take so many ingredients, we don’t even know where to start. Not so with Martha Stewart‘s easy 3-ingredient tropical cocktail recipe. It calls for one type of fruit, one type of juice, and one type of alcohol. Even if you’re mixology skills are suspect, you’ll be able to harness the power of your blender to whip up a pitcher of these crowd-pleasing cocktails.

Martha Stewart’s 3-ingredient tropical cocktail is made with three simple ingredients: fresh mango (you can also use frozen), pineapple juice, and gold rum. The mango and rum are blended together (we like the Ninja Professional Blender) with some water to make a smooth and flavorful puree, which gets topped with ice and pineapple juice. Stewart likes to use slices of dragonfruit, star fruit, or mango as a festive garnish.

Of course, blending drinks to order isn’t always the most efficient way of serving cocktails if you’re having lots of people over. Luckily, Martha Stewart’s 3-ingredient tropical cocktail recipe can be made ahead of time if you have a party coming up. The original recipe makes six servings, but you can double it and make a batch of the mango-rum puree ahead of time. Then, top it off with pineapple juice and ice in each glass to serve.

You could also add your own twists to this tropical cocktail. Try using papaya instead of mango, or guava juice instead of pineapple, or add coconut for some creaminess. If the drink needs more acidity, squeeze in some lime. However you serve it (in a whimsical glass with a paper umbrella, we hope!), this easy three-ingredient cocktail is bound to be a hit.

In search of more summer recipes? Giada De Laurentiis has plenty:

