The Pioneer Woman’s Crispy Air Fryer Pork Chops Recipe Makes Quick Work of a Family Favorite

There’s a reason why pork chops are such a staple of family dinners. They’re affordable, versatile, and it seems like pretty much everyone appreciates their mild, savory flavor. But we can’t be the only ones who end up making the same pork chop recipe over and over again. So when we saw an air fryer crispy pork chops recipe on The Pioneer Woman Magazine website, we got excited. Not only does this pork chop recipe call for our favorite piece of kitchen equipment (the air fryer, of course), but it also promises chops that are crispy on the outside while remaining juicy and tender on the inside, something that can be hard to achieve in the oven.

Why do these pork chops stay so juicy? It’s thanks to how quickly they cook in the air fryer, less than 15 minutes. The recipe says that using The Pioneer Woman air fryer, one-inch pork loin chops should be cooked at 400 degrees for 12-15 minutes. That’s just enough time for the panko coating to get crisp and toasted, and for the meat to cook through while still remaining juicy.

But these pork chops aren’t just juicy, they’re also full of flavor. The chops are seasoned first with Lawry’s seasoned salt, then are dredged in seasoned flour, egg and milk, and then a mix of panko breadcrumbs and grated parmesan cheese. We like using a disposable paper air fryer liner to make clean-up a breeze, too.

The pork chops are seasoned at every step along the way, so no bite is bland or boring like the chops of your youth may have been. And since they cook in under 15 minutes, this is one entree you can get on the table in about a half hour including prep time. Serve with a bagged salad kit and some microwaveable whole grain rice, and you’ve got an quick, flavorful meal that the whole family can enjoy.

